Egypt - Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Hassan Khatib, recently visited the General Organization for Export and Import Control (GOEIC) headquarters. During an extensive meeting with board members and leaders, Khatib emphasised the organization’s crucial role in foreign trade. The GOEIC works to facilitate trade and remove obstacles for Egyptian exporters.

Khatib reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to improving services for exporters and importers. By adhering to the latest international standards and regulations, the ministry aims to streamline inspection and clearance procedures for shipments. This effort contributes to smoother foreign trade between Egypt and global markets.

As part of this commitment, Minister Khatib inaugurated the optical, electrical, and photometric testing laboratory at the GOEIC branch at Cairo International Airport. This move supports the development of affiliated laboratories, expanding Egyptian product presence in international markets.

During his visit, Khatib inspected the Energy Efficiency Testing Laboratory for electric motors and the Pressure and Water Conservation Laboratory. These facilities align with the state’s vision for water resource preservation and quality assurance for imported goods.

Additionally, Khatib inaugurated the Proficiency Testing Unit (PT) at the GOEIC. This unit assesses the performance of laboratories affiliated with governmental bodies and the private sector, following the international standard ISO/IEC 17043:2023.

In summary, Minister Khatib’s tour highlighted the Egyptian government’s commitment to efficient border crossings and customs processes. The optical and photometric testing laboratory stands as one of the latest additions to the Central Administration for Quality Testing Laboratories for industrial goods.

