Cairo – Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals Company (Sidpec) logged net profits after tax valued at EGP 587 million in the first quarter (Q1), an annual growth of 5% from EGP 559 million.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.57 in Q1-25, compared to EGP 0.66 in Q1-24, according to the unaudited financial results.

The sales increased by 4.21% YoY to EGP 3.61 billion as of 31 March 2025 from EGP 3.46 billion.

Source: Mubasher

