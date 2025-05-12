The Arab African International Bank (AAIB) and Al Ahly Pharos have been appointed as financial advisors and lead arrangers for a landmark EGP 20bn securitization bond programme for Tameer Misr, to be implemented over the next five years.

This structured programme will consist of multiple issuances designed to provide liquidity that will support the acceleration of Tameer Misr’s real estate development projects. It marks the first securitization bond issuance in Egypt’s real estate sector in 2025.

Securitization bonds are widely regarded as innovative, non-traditional financing instruments that help real estate companies manage cash flow, especially in a market where capital availability is often influenced by cyclical fluctuations. By converting future cash flows from assets into immediate capital, these instruments offer an efficient solution for funding long-term development.

The appointment of AAIB and Al Ahly Pharos underscores the strategic importance of the programme. AAIB is one of Egypt’s largest private-sector banks with a strong presence in both domestic and regional markets, offering a broad spectrum of financial services. Al Ahly Pharos, a prominent investment banking firm, brings specialized expertise in structured finance and capital markets.

The securitization programme represents a significant step for Tameer Misr in strengthening its capital structure, enabling it to maintain momentum in its project timelines and support broader growth objectives.