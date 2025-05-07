Egypt - In a strategic move to enhance the competitiveness of Egyptian exports, senior officials from key government agencies announced a wide-ranging set of initiatives at the second edition of the Egypt Export – Reality and Ambition conference.

The event, organized by Expo Consultants Global in partnership with DMG Events, showcased growing collaboration between Egypt’s public and private sectors to drive export growth.

Khaled Sofy, Chairperson of the Egyptian Organization for Standardization and Quality (EOS), emphasized Egypt’s expanding role within the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). He announced that EOS is issuing ISO 17065-accredited certificates at minimal cost, giving Egyptian products easier access to global markets. Sofy also highlighted coordination with over 500 industrial partners to develop a unified national quality framework that supports export competitiveness.

Osama Basha, Minister Plenipotentiary and Head of the Arab Countries Department at the Egyptian Commercial Service, stressed the agency’s role in safeguarding exporters by conducting in-depth assessments of potential foreign partners. He noted that the agency is intensifying communication efforts and raising awareness among Egyptian exporters about the support services available to them.

Ahmed Abdel Maksoud, Director General of Exhibitor Affairs at the General Organization for Exhibitions and Conferences, underscored the importance of increasing Egypt’s participation in international trade exhibitions. These platforms, he said, enable Egyptian producers to benchmark globally, attract new customers, and unlock fresh market opportunities. Abdel Maksoud also revealed that new export support regulations are in development, with a focus on locally manufactured goods to boost value addition.

Dalia Shahab, Head of the Central Department for Industrial and Non-Industrial Imports at the General Organization for Export and Import Control (GOEIC), introduced a multilingual digital platform offering around-the-clock support to exporters. She also highlighted efforts to expedite customs clearance through flexible solutions and ISO-accredited inspection services provided by certified labs at ports. Additionally, GOEIC operates a quality center offering training and consulting to help exporters meet international standards more efficiently.

Kamal El Dessouky, Board Member of the Federation of Egyptian Industries, affirmed the government’s commitment to supporting exporters through the Ministries of Industry, Foreign Trade, and Investment. He called for stronger public-private collaboration to address systemic challenges and achieve the targets outlined in Egypt’s Vision 2030.

El Dessouky stressed that effective export support extends beyond financial incentives to include improvements in product quality, streamlined customs processes, and access to actionable market intelligence. He emphasized the private sector’s untapped potential, contingent on greater legislative flexibility, better access to finance, and enhanced technical and training support.

To ensure lasting progress, he advocated for continuous dialogue between policymakers and business leaders to develop export strategies grounded in practical experience and aligned with global best practices.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

