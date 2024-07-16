The Egyptian trade deficit narrowed down by 2.5% year on year (YoY) to $2.68 billion in April, Asharq Business reported, citing data from the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

This decline was attributed to a marginal increase of 0.8% YoY in the value of exports in April, which hit $2.68 billion.

Likewise, the value of the country’s imports slipped by 0.7% YoY to $5.97 last April.

