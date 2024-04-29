Exchange damaged furniture for vouchers to cover loss and get old furniture removed for FREE

Dubai, UAE: OC Home, a youthful, homegrown brand that offers a blend of affordable and chic home décor, stands in solidarity with the UAE’s swift action in restoring normalcy following record-breaking rain fall that wreak havoc across the country. In a gesture of support, OC Home is offering an extra 10% discount on top of the current sale of 25% to 75% off on everything.

In addition, the company is offering customers the option to exchange damaged furniture for vouchers to cover the loss as well as free removal of old furniture if shopping across OC Home stores and online.

"At OC Home, we believe in the power of community and coming together during challenging times. In solidarity with the UAE's efforts to restore normalcy, we're offering special discounts to our customers as a token of support and appreciation for their resilience,” says Hridesh Methwani - Group Head of Marketing, OC Home.

The recent flood brought by heavy rains in the UAE has caused many parts of Dubai and Sharjah to be closed off from help. In response, Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan spearheaded relief efforts, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to the welfare and resilience of Dubai's residents amidst challenging circumstances.

“We are deeply inspired by the unwavering endurance and resilience demonstrated by our nation and leaders during challenging times. In recognition of these values, we feel honoured to extend our support and relief to the community. As we work towards rebuilding, our heartfelt desire is to bring happiness and positivity to every corner. Our commitment to this mission remains unwavering as we navigate through these times together,” adds Binu Phillip, General Manager, OC Home.

OC Home’s sale event offers discounts ranging from 25% to a whopping 75% off on thousands of furniture and homeware items. What's more, customers can enjoy an additional 10% discount on top of these already irresistible savings, making this an opportunity not to be missed.

OC Home specializes in mid-century modern designs, blending contemporary minimalism with timeless elegance. Whether customers are looking for sleek sofas for their living rooms, stylish dining sets for entertaining guests, or cosy bedroom furniture for a peaceful retreat, OC Home has something to suit every taste and style preference.

In addition to furniture, OC Home also offers a wide selection of homeware accessories to add the perfect finishing touches to any space. From stylish tableware to elegant rugs, customers can find everything they need to elevate their homes and make a lasting impression on guests.

The Exchange Offer is ongoing until 30th April 2024. Shop across the stores in UAE or, visit https://ochomefurniture.com/uae/.

About OC Home:

OC Home is a vibrant homegrown label in the UAE, curating the latest in fashionable furniture and homeware. Our offerings strike a harmonious balance between simplicity, trend, and affordability, presenting customers with an extensive array of contemporary designs.

As a leading provider of chic, contemporary furniture and homeware, specializing in mid-century modern designs, OC Home is committed to quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction. With a wide range of products to suit every taste and style preference, OC Home aims to inspire customers to create stylish and inviting living spaces that reflect their unique personalities and lifestyles.

With stores conveniently located at Al Bateen in Abu Dhabi; Dubai Hills Mall, Mega Mall in Sharjah, City Centre Al Zahia Sharjah and Oman Avenues Mall in Muscat, OC Home Furniture is the premier destination for chic and affordable home furnishings.