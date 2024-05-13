Doha, Qatar: Barwa Plaza Mall relaunched with a grand anniversary celebration offer with prizes worth QR75,000

The Mall relaunched with a new design, adds more brands.

Barwa Plaza Mall has undergone a complete revamp to create an iconic feel to the overall architecture- both to the exterior and interior of the mall.

Located at Barwa Village Wakra, the mall is a favourite neighbourhood shopping destination for more than half a million families in Qatar. Barwa Plaza Mall is very well connected through major highways and Metro Station.

The Mall ceiling pattern with organic lit curves and the floor with subtle mosaic pattern tiles breaks the monotonous flat feel. This is well complemented by the perforated panel design seen on the columns which is derived from the local Mashrabiya pattern and is reflected all across to keep the harmony of the mall interiors.

The selection of earthy colour pallet makes the exterior and the interior of the mall look integrated. As one walks inside the mall, it gives a refreshing feel with all new renovated stores with their latest Brand designs, Cliché Store fronts, Digital screens, hanging lights from the central atrium.

Speaking about the change, Territory Head Landmark Group, Shumalan Naicker, said: “It’s an absolute delight seeing this mall transform from its previous structure to the beautiful contemporary look. It’s the most preferred shopping destination by citizens and expatriates because of its location, offerings, service and accessibility.”

He said the offerings in Barwa Plaza Mall are wider than before with new Home Box Store and few other new brands including F & B units coming up.

“The existing stores like Centrepoint, Max, Emax, Fun Ville, Shoexpress also have a new

contemporary look which makes the shopping experience extremely wonderful. The mall has used digital technology across the mall to modernize the feel of the mall. The exterior screen on the mall facade gained a lot of prominence and attention,” said Naicker.

On the occasion of the Relaunch and Celebration of their Anniversary, Barwa Plaza Mall will run a campaign for its customers to Shop and Win Electronics worth QR75,000. Customers shopping for QR200 and above at Centrepoint, Home Box, Max, Shoexpress or Emax from May 8 to June 30 will win 20- 55 Inch TVs, 10 Boom Box Speakers, 12 Soundbars and 20 Blue Tooth Speakers all worth QR75,000.

