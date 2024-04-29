SAS customers will benefit from seamless products as well as enjoy more travel options to several previously unserved destinations.

All EuroBonus members will benefit from earning and burning points, while Gold and Diamond members will enjoy SkyPriority services and lounge access.

AMSTERDAM/STOCKHOLM - Today marks an exciting milestone as SkyTeam and SAS have officially signed an Alliance Adherence Agreement (AAA), serving as an important step toward SAS’ official entry into the global airline alliance. SkyTeam and SAS are committed to ensuring a seamless transition for all customers. From 1 September 2024, SAS will officially become a part of SkyTeam, enriching the alliance with the best access to Scandinavian key hubs. This collaboration will bolster SkyTeam's global network, offering new destinations, enhanced connectivity and a more seamless, elevated customer journey for all travellers.

From the moment SAS joins SkyTeam, EuroBonus members will enjoy benefits from frequent flyer reciprocity across most SkyTeam airlines. EuroBonus Silver members will be recognized as SkyTeam Elite level, while Gold and Diamond members will be recognized as Elite Plus. This will offer them access to a network of 750+ airport lounges and SkyPriority services at eight airport touchpoints including priority check-in, boarding and baggage handling.

SAS customers will benefit from easy connectivity across SkyTeam’s network of 1,060+ destinations, which includes their favourites as well as previously unserved cities - particularly across Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean. SkyTeam and SAS share the vision of providing a valued customer experience through quality products, innovation, and dedicated service.

Andrés Conesa, SkyTeam Chairman, said: “SAS shares SkyTeam’s vision when it comes to delivering a more integrated and responsible travel experience. Together with our members, we continue to work hard behind the scenes to ensure a smooth transition for customers from the moment SAS joins our alliance.”

Patrick Roux, SkyTeam CEO, said: “We are delighted to officially chart a path to SAS joining the SkyTeam alliance. With its global reputation for reliability, quality and service, SAS is a great fit for SkyTeam and, as we continue to strengthen our customer proposition, we look forward to being part of their future journey.”

Anko van der Werff, SAS President and CEO said:

“We are very excited to now have reached this pivotal milestone in SAS’ alliance transition journey. EuroBonus members will be able to enjoy new destinations and benefits as part of the SkyTeam alliance family, marking the start of an exciting future for customers, partners and employees alike. SAS customers will benefit from SkyTeam's strong global presence in many of the world's major aviation hubs and from its focus on strategic partnerships and innovative sustainability initiatives.”

SkyTeam members serving SAS’ hubs include Air France, KLM, Delta Air Lines and Middle East Airlines.

About SkyTeam:

SkyTeam is the global airline alliance dedicated to transforming the future of travel by powering the smartest and most integrated customer journey. With a focus on innovation and responsibility, SkyTeam and its members work together to connect customers across an extensive global network of 1,060+ destinations. SkyTeam offers 750+ airport lounges, award-winning SkyPriority airport services and makes travel more rewarding through its members’ loyalty programs. SkyTeam members are Aeroflot (suspended), Aerolíneas Argentinas, Aeromexico, Air Europa, Air France, China Airlines, China Eastern, Czech Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Garuda Indonesia, ITA Airways, Kenya Airways, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Korean Air, Middle East Airlines, Saudia, TAROM, Vietnam Airlines, Virgin Atlantic and XiamenAir.

About SAS

SAS, Scandinavia’s leading airline, with main hubs in Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm, flies to destinations in Europe, USA and Asia. Spurred by a Scandinavian heritage and sustainability values, SAS aims to be the driving force in sustainable aviation and in the transition toward net zero emissions. We are continuously reducing our carbon emissions through using more sustainable aviation fuel, investing in new fuel-efficient aircraft and technology innovation together with partners – thereby contributing towards the industry target of net zero CO2 emissions by 2050. In addition to flight operations, SAS offers ground handling services, technical maintenance and air cargo services.