Abu Dhabi — Aeroflot has resumed regular flights from Sheremetyevo Airport to Abu Dhabi International Airport, a spokesperson for the company confirmed, from the Dubai Air Show this week. Four weekly flights will be operated on narrow-body Boeing 737-800 to the UAE’s capital.

The airline will operate from Abu Dhabi International Airport’s new Terminal A with its passengers among the first to appreciate the comfort, innovative solutions and unsurpassed design of the new building. One of the largest terminals in the world, Terminal A is capable of receiving up to 79 aircraft simultaneously and up to 11 thousand travellers per hour. Business class passengers and elite level (golden and platinum) members of «Aeroflot Bonus» loyalty program will have access to the business-hall Plaza Premium Lounge in addition to a plethora of duty-free, F&B and health & wellness facilities at the new terminal.

An Abu Dhabi Airports spokesperson said: “Welcoming Aeroflot to Abu Dhabi’s state-of-the-art Terminal A, brings yet another international carrier to the UAE’s capital, showcasing the growing roster of routes and options operated from Abu Dhabi International Airport. For both passengers and airlines, Terminal A brings a new era of travel and global connectivity, positioning Abu Dhabi as a hub for tourism, commerce and a gateway through which to explore and experience the rich culture and heritage of the UAE.”

Aeroflot is Russia’s largest airline and the Aeroflot Group also includes Rossiya and Pobeda Airlines. Aeroflot Group is the leader in the Russian commercial aviation. In 2022, Aeroflot carried 20.5 million passengers (40.7 million passengers as Aeroflot Group including subsidiaries).

It is also one of the world’s oldest airlines, established 100 years ago, and one of the most recognisable Russian brands.

-Ends-

About Abu Dhabi Airports

Abu Dhabi Airports is a wholly owned ADQ company that operates five commercial airports in the emirate including Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Ain International Airport, Al Bateen Executive Airport and the island airports in Sir Bani Yas and Delma.

We focus on managing, developing and providing aviation facilities and services to passengers and airlines, connecting communities and bringing people closer together. Our mandate is to position Abu Dhabi as a leading global aviation hub through enhanced travel experiences and by boosting economic growth.

As one of the Middle East’s largest holding companies, ADQ’s portfolio includes energy and utilities, food and agriculture, healthcare and pharma, and mobility and logistics.

Abu Dhabi Airports has overseen the construction, launch and operations of the new Terminal A at Abu Dhabi International Airport, which will bring a major increase in operational capacity and world-class facilities for both passengers and aviation operators, whilst enriching Abu Dhabi’s offering as a destination for both business and leisure tourism

On Corporate Socials

To stay updated on all our corporate news, follow us on the below handles:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/adairports

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/abu-dhabi-airports

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/adairports

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ad_airports

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/AUHAirport

Websites: www.adairports.ae

On Airport Socials

Connect with Abu Dhabi International Airport and follow us to stay updated on everything happening at the airport here:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/abudhabiairport

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/auh

Twitter: https://twitter.com/auh

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/AUHAirport

Websites: www.abudhabiairport.ae

PRESS

CorporateCommunications@adairports.ae