PHOTO
AMMAN - Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has announced the inauguration of its new factory in Jordan early this year 2022, whereas construction works are in their final stages.
TAGTech Deputy Director, Mr. Ramez Quneibi, stated that the production lines have already been installed and would soon start working. The factory, which is located at the Jordan Free and Development Zones in the Queen Alia International Airport area, would be mainly specialized in the manufacturing and the production of electronic and technological devices.
The factory is built on two plots of land and it housed in two separate buildings; the first is an industrial building equipped with integrated production lines; while the second will be designated for commercial storage, where products would be prepared for exportation.
Mr. Quneibi also noted that the selection of Queen Alia International Airport Free Zone as the factory location is attributed to the advantages and the facilities the Zone offers to investors. That is in addition to its strategic location since it is well-established to become a central airport that facilitates exports to all destinations. This particular location is also known for its various trade and economic activities, Quneibi said. He further elaborated that the establishment of the factory in Jordan comes in line with the unrivalled commitment of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of TAG.Global, to serve the country through technological development, under the wise guidance and vision of His Majesty King Abdullah II, stating that TAGTech Jordan factory follows two previous ones built earlier in China and Egypt.
The new factory would create more than 200 job opportunities for Jordanian administrators, professionals and technicians, with an investment that exceeds $2 million. The production will be processed through three main lines; two assembly lines and one packaging line.
Accordingly, Quneibi revealed that the annual production volume is expected to be huge; thus, qualifying this project as the first technological enterprise of its kind in the Kingdom, that offers technological devices manufactured and produced by TAGTech’s Jordanian and Arab expertise.
TAGTech factory will be specialized in manufacturing a series of high-tech devices including laptops, tablets, smartphones and others characterized by their high specifications at affordable prices for all.
For further information about TAGTech, please visit the website: www.tagtech.global
-Ends-
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.