Emirates Steel Arkan announced on Wednesday that it will procure iron ore pellets from Bahrain Steel under a five-year supply agreement worth $2 billion.

The agreement was signed at the fourth meeting of Integrated Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Development in Bahrain.

Other member countries of the UAE-led partnership initiative, launched in 2022, includes Egypt and Jordan with Morocco joining this year.

(Writing by Dennis Daniel; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

