A campaigning MP has called for a comprehensive study to be carried out on the possibility of creating a manufacturing hub in Bahrain for high-end products, such as luxury watches and medical devices, as a progressive way of attracting potential international investors.

He is convinced that this would be a regional first in a market better known for its purchasing of expensive designer and tech innovations rather than a producer of such items.

A proposal to explore the potential of creating a ‘deluxe market base’ has been presented by Taqadami (Progressive) bloc member Dr Mahdi Al Shuwaikh.

Dr Al Shuwaikh

He is seeking a blueprint from the government to dedicate ‘a hub for top-notch industries’. “There is a wide range of high-end products that people buy such as luxury watches, medical devices and personal gadgets that are currently only imported to Bahrain and the region,” he said.

He believes it is a market Bahrain could become a ‘pioneer’ in, taking inspiration from Taiwan with its own microchip manufacturing success.

The plastic surgeon, who represents Northern Governorate constituency one (Meqsha, Helat Al Abd Al Saleh, Karranah, Janusan, Barbar, Jid Al Haj and parts of Duraz), added: “The medical device sector is witnessing a remarkable surge in innovation from wearable devices monitoring vital signs in real-time to sophisticated imaging systems enabling precise diagnoses to be made.

“The convergence of medical devices with artificial intelligence, robotics and telemedicine has witnessed the opening of new frontiers in patient care and treatment.

“Leading watch makers also boast their own manufacturing facilities using automated machines to produce parts that are then assembled into the final product by hand – why not convince one to them to come here?”

He believes Bahrain’s bright pool of talent of tech-savvy university graduates could also prove to be the ‘icing on the cake’.

The high-end medical devices’ manufacturing ... a potential strong investment

“We have geniuses here that would help attract investors as their input and innovation would be vital to the development of innovative, top-notch products,” said Dr Al Shuwaikh. “Such opportunities need to be taken immediately and we need to strike whilst the iron is hot. There is huge potential and the faster we act, the faster we will reap the rewards.”

