Bahrain - Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company (Asry) signed two agreements with Italian companies during Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s visit to Bahrain.

The deals were signed at Asry’s headquarters with Leonardo, a defence and security specialist, and De Wave, a company specialising in cruise ship and yacht maintenance.

The Leonardo agreement focuses on developing naval repair and conversion projects, while the De Wave partnership aims to attract cruise ships to Bahrain for repairs.

Asry chief executive Dr Ahmed AlAbri said the agreements aim to attract outside expertise, diversify services, and enhance the company’s global leadership.

Mubarak Al Jowder, head of commercial portfolio development at Asy, noted that the deals open avenues for new growth opportunities for Asry and Bahrain.

The Economic Development Board (EDB) supported the collaborations.

