Bahrain Chamber industry and energy committee chairman Fareed Bader met representatives from the Bahrain and Hungary Relations organisation to discuss enhancing bilateral relations and fostering joint co-operation in industrial innovation within the energy sector.

The meeting explored opportunities for Bahrain’s industrial sector to benefit from Hungarian inventions and technologies aimed at energy conservation and carbon emission reduction. The collaboration seeks to support Bahraini factories in improving productivity and profitability while aligning with the Kingdom’s commitment to international climate initiatives.

Tamas Hovany, chief executive of Bahrain and Hungary Relations, emphasised the organisation’s dedication to strengthening economic ties between Bahrain and Hungary.

He highlighted the recent signing of an investment protection agreement between the two countries, which encourages mutual investment and protection.

Mr Hovany also introduced a groundbreaking steam generator developed by a Hungarian R&D team. The highly-efficient generator offers sustainable solutions for various industrial and domestic applications. He expressed optimism about the generator’s potential to contribute significantly to the development of the Bahraini economy and attract investment from Hungarian tech-oriented companies.

The meeting underscored the potential for fruitful collaboration between Bahrain and Hungary in the field of industrial innovation and sustainable energy.