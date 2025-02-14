DOHA: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change jointly announced a new initiative to simplify issuing environmental permits for industrial facilities.

The initiative aims to foster the business ecosystem and facilitate the practice of industrial activities, while complying with environmental regulations.

The announcement came at a press conference held on Thursday 13 February 2025 at the headquarters of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, with the participation of Saleh Majid Al Khulaifi, Assistant Undersecretary for Industrial Affairs and Business Development at Ministry of Commerce and Industry; and Abdul Hadi Nasser Al Marri, Assistant Undersecretary for Environmental Affairs at Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

The initiative simplifies the process of granting environmental permits in line with international best practices. Under the initiative, industrial permits for 861 industrial activities will be granted directly by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, based on preset environmental requirements, upon the completion of the construction of the industrial facility. That measure benefits investors in 66% of all industrial activities.

The initiative also exempts 257 industrial activities from seeking environmental and operational permits from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change – which applies to 20 percent of all industrial activities. Only 182 industrial activities, accounting for 14 percent of industrial activities, will need prior environmental permission.

Saleh Majid Al Khulaifi, Assistant Undersecretary for Industry and Business Development at Ministry of Commerce and Industry, stressed that the initiative reflects the Ministry’s commitment to foster the business environment and facilitate the practice of industrial activities, by reducing administrative burdens, while ensuring compliance with environmental regulations. Al-Khulaifi added that the initiative will accelerate the issuance of permits, enhance the sector’s competitiveness, and contribute to national development goals.

For his part, Abdul Hadi Nasser Al Marri, Assistant Undersecretary for Environmental Affairs at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, noted that: “The procedure of granting environmental permits for industrial activities was reviewed and simplified to support responsible investments that observe environmental requirements while pursuing business development. This initiative reflects our keenness to adopt international best practices to ensure shorter processes and less requirements for investors.”

Al Marri added that this step enhances the Ministry’s contribution to Qatar National Vision 2030, by creating an attractive investment climate that satisfies the principles of environmental sustainability and protection.

The two ministries will continue coordination to improve procedures and lend necessary support to investors to ensure compatibility of business activities with environmental requirements.

