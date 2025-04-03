Carbon Clean has completed the first industrial deployment of CycloneCC, a modular carbon capture unit.

The unit has achieved 4,000 operating hours over a six-month period, moving it to Technology Readiness Level 7 (TRL 7).

CycloneCC has been continuously operating, delivering a high purity CO2 product that exceeds the projected target and meets Fertiglobe's CO2 purity requirements.

System validation confirms that the industrial demonstration unit can be further scaled up and commercialised.

The mobile CycloneCC unit was installed in Abu Dhabi in under a week, a record for the carbon capture sector. CycloneCC is Carbon Clean's breakthrough modular technology, offering a viable alternative to conventional plants.

Its combination of rotating packed beds and Carbon Clean's proprietary amine-promoted buffer salt APBS-CDRMax solvent increases the efficiency of the carbon capture process while delivering high performance.

Aniruddha Sharma, Chair and CEO of Carbon Clean, said: “Fertiglobe’s willingness to invest in first-of-a-kind (FOAK) projects cements its status as a decarbonisation pioneer. Our collaboration with Fertiglobe for this industrial demonstration unit is a major step towards CycloneCC’s full commercialisation, so that it can be deployed at scale globally. Installing a carbon capture plant in less than a week is a feat never achieved before. We’re excited to have delivered this industry first in carbon capture.”

Innovative use of Carbon Clean-developed Artificial Intelligence (AI) has contributed to the plant’s increased reliability and availability, as well as maximising the performance of the solvent. The plant has been operating in open loop mode, with human operators implementing AI-suggested recommendations.

Ahmed El-Hoshy, CEO of Fertiglobe, said: “At Fertiglobe, creating value via sustainability is at the heart of our operations. We are committed to meeting the increasing global demand for low-carbon solutions, which bring us closer to a more sustainable future. This collaboration with Carbon Clean at our facility in Al Ruwais reflects our commitment to leveraging advanced technologies, including AI, to advance our decarbonisation goals and meet rising global demand for our products.” -TradeArabia News Service

