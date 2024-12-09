Industry and Commerce Minister Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro has awarded 30 factories the ‘Green Factory Label’, as part of the government’s efforts to achieve an advanced and sustainable industry as well as the vision of the Industrial Sector Strategy (2022-2026).

The Sustainable Manufacturing Promotion Programme (Green Factory Label) is one of the initiatives aimed at spreading the culture of sustainability and applying the concepts of the circular carbon economy in addition to environmental and social governance.

The minister stressed that awarding the Green Factory Label represents an important stage in Bahrain’s journey towards achieving industrial sustainability, noting the leading factories joining this unique initiative as a model to be emulated in adhering to international environmental standards.

“In order to meet national goals pertaining to environmental and economic sustainability, the Industry and Commerce Ministry is committed to giving factories the assistance they need and supporting their efforts to implement environmental governance policies by offering incentives that help them become more competitive locally and regionally,” he said, urging all industrial establishments to join this innovative initiative.

The move, aiming to support the kingdom’s efforts to achieve sustainability at various levels, in line with the Bahrain National Action Plan (Blueprint) to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, was announced on the sidelines of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), hosted by the UAE last year.

Mr Fakhro said at the time that the Green Factory Label would be granted to factories that meet one of the standards that have been established based on the most prominent regional and global practices in the field of sustainable manufacturing, naming factories that reuse 10 per cent of their industrial waste in their production processes, use 10pc of renewable energy to operate their industrial facility, apply environmental and social governance policies, have systems for monitoring air and environmental pollutant emissions, have systems for calculating greenhouse gases, or have a carbon capture unit.

