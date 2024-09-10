Bahrain - Industry and Commerce Ministry presented one of the investment opportunities in its industrial areas for auction to develop a fuel station and its supporting service and commercial facilities, in co-ordination with the Tenders and Auctions Council.

On the occasion, Industrial Areas director Mohammed Khaled Nour said that an investment bid has been launched, including the development and operation of a fuel station and its supporting facilities in Sitra Industrial Area.

The project includes the allocation of a distinctive site in Sitra Industrial Area covering an area of 8,000 square metres, with the aim of enhancing the infrastructure and supporting services of industrial facilities in Sitra in accordance with the specifications and requirements applicable in the kingdom for these projects, he added.

These projects come within the ministry’s keenness to strengthen partnership between the public and private sectors, and find solutions that support the operational processes of existing industrial establishments in industrial areas, so that companies wishing to participate in the auction take the initiative to submit their bids to lease the site, provided that the winning company in the auction will design, build, finance, operate and maintain the project for a period of 25 years from the signing of the lease contract.

The ministry called on companies with necessary competence wishing to participate in the auction to buy tender documents through the e-system of the Tenders and Auctions Council https://etendering.tenderboard.gov.bh, provided that the tenders submitted for these projects are opened after completing the necessary procedures.

