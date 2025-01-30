Bahrain - Alba, the world’s largest single-site aluminium smelter, is embarking on a pilot programme for an electric, battery-powered aluminium fluoride (AlF3) feeding vehicle.

This innovative step, utilising a cutting-edge vehicle from Techmo Car, is currently being evaluated in Reduction Lines 4, 5, and 6.

Alba will analyse the data and performance of this trial vehicle to inform its decision on a potential fleet-wide adoption of electric AlF3 feeding vehicles. This move underscores Alba’s commitment to sustainable operations and aligns perfectly with its overarching environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy.

An official handover ceremony for the vehicle was held at the company’s premises, attended by top Alba officials, including chief executive Ali Al Baqali and chief operating officer Dr Abdulla Habib, as well as Techmo Car managing director Massimo Zannini.

Mr Al Baqali commented: “This initiative to explore electric AlF3 feeding vehicles within our reduction lines represents a proactive and decisive step towards minimising our environmental footprint. We are optimistic about the positive outcomes of this trial, confident that it will further cement our commitment to sustainable practices. Every action, no matter how small, contributes significantly to a more sustainable future. We are proud to collaborate with innovative industry leaders like Techmo, who share our vision for a greener tomorrow.”

Mr Zannini added: “Alba is a long-standing customer of Techmo Car and we are honoured to continue this partnership through this pioneering endeavour. This collaboration demonstrates our shared commitment to advancing sustainable technologies within the aluminium industry. We are confident that this electric AlF3 feeding vehicle will not only enhance operational efficiency but also contribute significantly to Alba’s decarbonisation journey. We look forward to a successful trial and exploring further opportunities for collaboration with Alba in the future.”

This initiative builds upon Alba’s existing sustainability efforts. Since 2023, the company has successfully deployed solar-electric powered industrial personnel carriers across its premises.

Furthermore, three strategically located solar charging stations equipped with advanced battery storage systems are operational at the car park areas of Alba’s power stations.

Based in Italy, Techmo Car is a leader in the engineering and production of high-end, tailor-made, mobile and stationary equipment for the aluminium industry.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).