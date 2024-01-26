AMMAN — The Jordanian Industrial Estate Corporation (JIEC) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Municipal Services and Social Resilience Project (MSSRP) under the Ministry of Local Administration, aiming to leverage investment opportunities and participate in pioneering projects to support municipalities.

The memorandum was signed by JIEC Director General Omar Juwaid, and MSSRP Project Director Tawfiq Khawatreh, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. Juwaid highlighted the collaborative efforts of the corporation with various public and private sector institutions to support the national economy and enhance the investment environment, emphasising the role of municipalities in boosting the investment landscape. He also said that through the memorandum, the corporation will share its expertise to enhance the investment system for municipalities and promote investment opportunities. He added that the corporation established 10 industrial cities across various provinces, attracted around 900 industrial companies, created 60,000 job opportunities, and contributed to the kingdom's GDP and exports.

