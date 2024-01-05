Jordan saw investments increase by nearly 34 percent in the first nine months of 2023, the country’s Investment Minister has said.

Kholoud Al-Saqqaf told industrial investors in the Northern Irbid city on Thursday that the reforms undertaken by the Ministry are paying off as investments grew to nearly 878.5 million Jordanian dinars ($1.23 billion) in the first nine months of 2023 compared to JOD659.9 million dinars ($924 million) for the year ago period.

She said work is underway on drafting a public-private partnership (PPP) projects law as part of reforms to improve the investment environment and attract capital.

