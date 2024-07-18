Muscat: The volume of investments in Al Buraimi Industrial City until the end of the first half of 2024 amounted to over OMR19 million, while the overall volume of investment in the city reached OMR277 million.

As many as 1674 employees work at Al Buraimi Industrial City, of them 365 are Omani and 1,309 are expats, with an Omanisation rate of 22 per cent.

Said Abdullah Al Balushi, Director General of Al Buraimi Industrial City, said that the city witnessed growth in the number of projects, investments and leased spaces.

Al Balushi added that the number of projects increased to 362 by the end of the first half of 2024 and that the number of third party projects (subcontracts) reached 115. Thus, the total number of projects reached 477 and the total leased spaces stand at 1,879,101 square meters.

The number of projects that were localized during the first half of 2024 reached 15 projects, with a total area estimated at 87,000 square meters. This indicates that there is diversity in the localisation of projects, covering industrial, commercial, and service fields. Further, occupancy rate reached 39 percent, Al Balushi noted.

