AMMAN — President of the Amman chambers of industry Fathi Jaghbir said on Wednesday that the Jordanian industry has "substantial" opportunities at the local and international levels.

Jaghbir explained that the Jordanian industry has seen "impressive" activity in production and exports over the past years, which opened up previously untapped markets, with Jordanian products now reaching 142 countries worldwide.

Jaghbir added that the Kingdom’s industrial sector boasts a diverse range of 18,000 establishments, including 16,200 craft entities and 1,800 industrial businesses, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

He also pointed out that the annual growth rate in the number of establishments has been steady at 0.3 per cent over the past decade.

Jaghbir also emphasised that opportunities are “abundant” in various sectors of the Kingdom’s industry, including food and catering, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, packaging, wood and furniture, and engineering industries.

He also said that these opportunities could be harnessed to increase the industry’s share in the local market, which has an estimated annual demand for goods worth JD27 billion.

Jaghbir noted that the Jordanian industry’s contribution to the local market does not exceed 45 per cent and that some 35 per cent of the total imports have locally manufactured equivalents.

Jaghbir also underscored the "significant" role of the industrial sector in the national economy, saying it contributes directly and indirectly to more than 44 per cent of the GDP, “thanks to its qualitative connections and integration with various other economic sectors.”

