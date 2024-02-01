Jordan has invited investors from Qatar and other countries to take advantage of incentives introduced by Amman to set up projects.

Investment Minister Kholoud Saqqaf said 36 new projects worth nearly $1.4 billion are now available in the Arab country, covering renewable energy and 16 other sectors.

In a seminar in Doha, the Minister said Jordan has introduced several attractive incentives and facilities to foreign investors within its 2033 economic vision.

“Jordan has made considerable progress in creating an attractive and competitive investment environment…it has introduced several new incentives for investors inside and outside its free zones,” she said.

Saqaaf said Qatar is one of the top investors in Jordan, with assets owned by Qataris exceeding $4.5 billion at the end of 2023.

