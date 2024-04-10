The weather on Wednesday is partly cloudy with sometimes heavy showers in the midland and locally the south. Temporarily heavy and stormy during the night, mainly in the far north. Hailfall expected in some places.

The wind is blowing north and east in the south with strong sand storms and low visibility. Strong near coasts and on heights and moderate elsewhere.

The sea is choppy and temperatures are down with highs ranging between 17°C and 22°C in the north and in the midland, hovering over 15°C on heights and between 20 and 26°C in the south.

