Arab Finance: ALEXBANK achieved net profits amounting to EGP 7.5 billion as of the first half of 2025, marking an annual increase of 47%, according to a press release.

ALEXBANK maintained the solidarity of its capital adequacy ratio at 33.2% despite the economic challenge. This exceeds the Central Bank of Egypt’s (CBE) regulatory requirements.

Total assets amounted to EGP 239.45 billion in H1 2025, higher by 11.6% than in December 2024. Meanwhile, the net loans and customer facilities grew by 7% to EGP 73.3 billion.

ALEXBANK has contributed effectively to the Egyptian economy through the growth of its assets and liabilities. Total formation of taxes amounted to EGP 3.1 billion during the second quarter (Q2) of 2025.

Total operating income increased by 26% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 12.3 billion at the end of June 2025, supported by a 25% growth in net interest income to EGP 11.1 billion.

The bank achieved a profit before income tax of EGP 10.5 billion, higher by 55% when compared to June 2024.

The bank’s net profit reached EGP 7.47 billion, a significant increase of 47% from June 2024.