Arab Finance: Al Nozha International Hospital achieved 56.05% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits after at EGP 81.887 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, versus EGP 52.472 million, according to the financial result.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 0.32 at the end of June 2025 from EGP 0.20 in H1 2024, while the operating revenues hiked to EGP 257.200 million from EGP 202.782 million.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, Al Nozha International Hospital recorded net profits valued at EGP 39.400 million, an annual leap of 37.92% from EGP 28.567 million.