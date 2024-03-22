The weather on Friday is partly cloudy in most regions after a local mist in the morning, getting sometimes very cloudy in eastern regions during the night.

The wind is blowing noth-west light to moderate, to relatively strong in the afternoon in the north, the midland and near eastern coasts.

The sea is a bit cloufy to rough in eastern coasts.

Highs are ranging between 19°C and 25°C in the north, heights and eastern coast regions and between 25°C and 31°C elsewhere.

