Tunis, July 16 (TAP) - The weather Tuesday is sunny to bit cloudy in most regions, getting locally very cloudy at the end of the day on western heights with storms and scattered showers.

The wind is blowing north in the north and east in the midland and the south light to moderate and relatively strong in the afternoon in the coasts and the south.

The sea is a bit choppy in the gulf of Tunis and Hammamet and calm to a bit choppy elsewhere.

Highs range between 30°c and 36°C in the coasts, between 38°C and 43°C in the south-east and reaching 45°C in the far south with sirocco blows.

