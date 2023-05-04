An archival picture of the UAE's first cinema, with rows of tins making up the seats at the open-air venue. Photo credit: Al Mahatta Museum, Sharjah

On May 4th, 1943, the first cinematic film was shown in the UAE, marking a significant moment in the nation's history. The cinema was introduced in what is now home to the Al Mahatta Museum in Sharjah. As the UAE celebrates the 80th anniversary of this momentous occasion, historian and researcher Ali Iqbal Chaudhry sheds light on the fascinating story behind the nation's first-ever cinema.

During World War II, a Royal Air Force (RAF) squadron was stationed in Sharjah to protect Allied ships operating in the Gulf and the Sea of Oman from German U-boats and Japanese and Italian submarines. “The squadron utilised Bristol Blenheim aircraft, which were notorious for mechanical issues and engine failures,” said Chaudhry, “and in order to boost morale, the decision was made to open a cinema.”

The historian noted that he recently came across a statement in the archives of the squadron posted at Sharjah which states ‘Station Cinema Opened and was large Success’.

“This is the very first recorded showing of a cinematic film in the UAE and this year we celebrate its 80th anniversary,” Chaudhry said.

The outdoor cinema, with seats of used petrol tins and water cans, quickly gained popularity among both RAF personnel and the local Emirati population. The screen was projected on a wall that is now located behind the courtyard of Al Mahatta and can still be viewed to this day.

Another entry in the record book for the 12th of September that same year states, 'The usual weekly showing for the Arab Population was again very well attended'. “The fact that everyone was welcomed and that the screenings went down well with the Emirati population serves as testimony of the excellent relationship that existed between the Emirati hosts and their Allied guests,” Chaudhry added.

Although the cinema primarily showcased action and comedy films from the early 1940s, the latest releases were not available, much to the dismay of those stationed there, in particular a medical officer who lamented about this to his seniors. “His frustration about this was revealed in a letter which I have also recovered from the archives,” said Chaudhry.

Nevertheless, Chaudhry said, the cinema stands as a testament to the strong relationships that were built up. “It brought both together in coexistence, and this ethos of cultural cohesiveness is maintained to date.”

A few of the films that were shown in 1943 included Drama/Comedy ‘Winter Carnival’ (1939), another Drama/Comedy ‘Tight Shoes’ (1941), Western/Romance ‘Badlands of Dakota’ (1941) and the comedy ‘The Man Who Lost Himself’ (1941).

