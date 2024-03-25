MAKKAH — The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has introduced smart golf carts for tawaf (circumambulation around the Holy Kaaba).

The golf cart service is made available on the roof of the Grand Mosque to serve the elderly and pilgrims with special needs during the holy month of Ramadan, which marks the peak annual Umrah season.



The authority revealed that the designated pilgrims can reach the golf cart site through the entrances of Ajyad Escalators, King Abdulaziz Gate Elevators, and Umrah Gate Elevators. The golf cart operating time is 12 hours from 4:00 pm until 4:00 am every day.



The authority said that the service is provided for performing tawaf only, and its charge is SR25, including value-added tax, per person. There are 50 golf carts available for performing tawaf, and the capacity of each cart is 10 passengers.



The authority said that the carts can be used by purchasing tickets through the points of sale available on the roof of the Grand Mosque.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).