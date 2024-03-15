JEDDAH — The General Directorate of Passports, aligned with the Ministry of Interior, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, has introduced a unique passport stamp dedicated to the Ramadan Season 1445H.

This initiative aims to celebrate the holy month and enhance the nation's deep-rooted cultural heritage, traditions, and customs observed during Ramadan.

Travelers will be able to receive this special stamp at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam throughout Ramadan.



In conjunction with the introduction of the Ramadan Season stamp, the Ministry of Culture has launched a comprehensive Ramadan Season 1445 campaign.

This campaign features a wide variety of cultural, entertainment, and sports activities across the Kingdom, designed to enrich cultural awareness and appreciation for Saudi Arabia's rich social and moral heritage.

It also highlights the country's proud historical lineage and its evolution into a contemporary civilization.

