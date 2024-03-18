JEDDAH — The Jeddah Historic District has become a gathering place for stargazers this Ramadan.



Hosted in the Al-Balad district, "Al-Marqab" special event has provided both visitors and tourists with the unique opportunity to observe the moon and stars through state-of-the-art telescopes.



Guided by experts in astronomy, the event has been an engaging and educational experience, allowing attendees to learn about and witness the different phases of the moon throughout the holy month.



"Al-Marqab" has fostered discussions among participants about the significance of Ramadan, the lunar cycles, and the broader field of astronomy, enriching attendees' understanding of this sacred period.



This initiative is part of the Ministry of Culture's ongoing efforts to rejuvenate heritage sites and encourage cultural and historical exchanges.



Through such events, the Ministry aims to highlight the cultural significance of the Jeddah Historic District, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, enhancing the area's appeal as a center for both cultural heritage and astronomical exploration.

