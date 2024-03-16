MAKKAH — The Grand Mosque in Makkah on Friday was filled with tranquility as worshippers gathered for the first Friday prayer of Ramadan, showcasing the combined efforts of the General Authority for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque and other departments to manage the large congregation seamlessly.



Authorities had prepared from the early dawn, organizing the mosque's expansive courtyards, entrances, and corridors to facilitate smooth access for worshippers. As early as the morning hours, worshippers began filling the mosque's interior and corridors, with rows of the faithful extending even to the nearby roads. The mosque's third Saudi expansion saw worshippers spread across its three levels, benefiting from the spacious arrangement.



To enhance the spiritual experience, the authority provided a range of services. Copies of the Qur'an, available in multiple translations, were distributed for those eager to engage in recitation. Cleaning operations were ramped up throughout the mosque to maintain a pristine environment. Essential facilities like loudspeakers, ventilation, and air conditioning systems were optimized to ensure comfort. Translation devices for the Friday sermon were also made available, helping worshippers from various backgrounds connect with the sermon's teachings.



For individuals with mobility challenges, around 5,000 traditional and electric carts were made available, which could be accessed through the "Mobility" app. Efforts to disinfect and manage the cart service were meticulously planned, with cart pushers and observers placed strategically to assist and direct worshippers, promoting an orderly flow throughout the mosque. Security personnel were also deployed in significant numbers to aid in crowd management and provide directions to ensure the congregation's smooth movement.

