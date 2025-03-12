RIYADH — Worshippers and visitors at the Prophet’s Mosque now have more relief from the heat, thanks to 250 automated umbrellas installed in the mosque’s courtyards.

The large umbrellas, designed to provide shade and cooling, operate automatically, making prayer more comfortable for visitors.

The umbrellas collectively cover more than 228,000 worshippers in the mosque’s outdoor prayer areas. Each structure consists of two overlapping sections that align seamlessly when closed. Measuring 25.5 meters by 25.5 meters and standing 22 meters tall, the umbrellas are designed to withstand Madinah’s climate while blending into the mosque’s architectural style.

Each umbrella features glass-reinforced carbon fiber arms decorated with intricate mosaic patterns. Despite their delicate appearance, they weigh around 40 tons each and include 436 misting fans to help keep the air cool. More than 1,000 lighting units are also built into the umbrellas, ensuring visibility at night.

With each umbrella’s surrounding area accommodating more than 900 worshippers, the installation significantly expands shaded prayer space. The project is part of ongoing efforts to improve the experience of visitors and worshippers at one of Islam’s holiest sites, providing comfort throughout the year.

