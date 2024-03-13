RIYADH — Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reaffirmed that donations during the month of Ramadan must be made only through the authorized channels and entities. The Presidency of State Security warned against the possibility of Ramadan being exploited by some unauthorized individuals and entities to collect donations and funds from citizens and expatriates.



An official spokesman at the presidency stated that the new directive was issued out of concerns for the safety of charitable work and raising of its sources of income. The spokesman expressed fear that some entities or individuals might exploit the blessed month to make calls and disseminate messages with the intention of obtaining donations and funds from citizens and expatriates, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



The presidency stated that those, who wish to donate abroad, shall undertake this through the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief), which is the only entity authorized to deliver donations outside the Kingdom. “Those who violate the instructions in this regard shall be held accountable for this and that is in accordance with the regulations that are in force in the Kingdom,” the presidency said in the statement.

