RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD), in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, launched a unified platform for the Skill Verification Service to verify the qualifications of expatriate workers.



The MHRSD, represented by the Professional Accreditation Program, will implement the first phase of the service in a phased manner in 62 countries through the platform. This is in accordance with the ministry’s strategy aimed at building an attractive labor market and empowering and developing the work environment.



The service aims to ensure that the expatriate worker is the holder of accredited academic qualifications before entering the Saudi labor market, and focuses on taking up professions and jobs in accordance with educational and academic qualification, in addition to verifying the compatibility of the academic qualification with the level, educational field, and experience required for the profession.



The vocational verification service will contribute to raising the level of quality of expatriate labor in the Kingdom, and ensure that academically unqualified workers do not find a place in the labor market. The ministry seeks, through the program, to regulate the labor market, improve the quality of labor, raise the level of professional services, and enhance productivity.

