NEOM — NEOM, the visionary development in northwest Saudi Arabia, held a pivotal contractor forum attended by over 100 leading global construction firms.



The two-day event showcased the ongoing construction efforts and future project opportunities within NEOM's extensive development portfolio.



The forum was led by Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM, who highlighted the scale of upcoming projects and the critical need for top-tier global construction expertise.



Among the ambitious initiatives is THE LINE, a 170-km linear urban development expected to start welcoming residents by 2030.



The forum emphasized innovative construction techniques necessary to meet the unique demands of such groundbreaking projects.



Currently, over 140,000 workers are involved in various projects across NEOM, with expectations for the workforce to exceed 200,000 by the next year.



This growth is supported by international and local firms, reflecting NEOM's commitment to transforming the region into a hub for technological and urban innovation.



Attendees had the opportunity to visit project sites, engage in detailed discussions about potential collaborations, and explore firsthand the massive scale of the ongoing construction efforts.



The forum hosted a mix of firms from Saudi Arabia, along with international firms from Asia, Europe, North America, and North Africa.

