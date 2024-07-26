JEDDAH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has recently issued a guide detailing the services provided to expatriates.



The guide reveals that the Qiwa platform, dedicated to offering electronic services to establishments and employees, now allows workers to obtain a salary certificate containing information about their current job if they are employed.



If an employee requires information about their previous work experiences, they can request a certificate of experience through their account on the Qiwa Individuals platform.



The ministry stated that this service is offered free of charge and without any conditions.



The process to obtain the certificate involves logging into the Qiwa Individuals account, navigating to the services section, selecting employment certificates, requesting a new certificate, choosing the type of certificate required, selecting the job for which the salary certificate is needed, specifying the entity requesting the salary certificate, selecting the type of salary certificate, and reviewing and submitting the request to the employer for verification of the employment information.



Furthermore, the ministry announced the availability of service certificates through a document that verifies an employee’s experience with previous establishments.



This document enables employees to authenticate their experience, enhance their resume, and increase their priority in obtaining job opportunities. This service is exclusively available to employees registered with the establishment at the time of the request.



The steps to obtain this service include logging into the Qiwa Individuals account, selecting services, then employment certificates, requesting a new certificate, choosing the type of certificate, selecting the experience for which the service certificate is needed, and reviewing and issuing the certificate.

