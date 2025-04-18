RIYADH — Saudi Arabia started implementing a decision to raise localization rates in four healthcare professions in the private sector effective from Thursday, April 17.

According to the decision, Saudization rates have set at 65 percent in radiology; 80 percent in therapeutic nutrition and physiotherapy; and 70 percent in medical laboratories.



The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD), in partnership with the Ministry of Health, announced the implementation of the first phase of the decision to raise Saudization rates in these professions in the private sector, in accordance with approved professional definitions and titles.



The minimum wages for specialists and technicians have been set at SR7,000 and SR5,000 respectively. The first phase of the decision applies to all establishments employing one or more workers in the major cities of Riyadh, Makkah, Madinah, Jeddah, Dammam, and Al-Khobar. It also applies to large and mega establishments in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.



The second phase of implementation will come into effect on October 17, 2025, covering the remaining establishments in various regions across the Kingdom.



This decision comes within the framework of the two ministries' efforts to enhance the participation of national competencies in the labor market and provide stimulating and productive job opportunities for male and female citizens across the Kingdom, in support of the objectives of the labor market strategy and the health sector transformation program.



The MHRSD confirmed that it has published procedural guidelines on its website to clarify the details of the decision and the required Saudization rates, calling on all establishments to adhere to the implementation of this directive so as to avoid the legal penalties imposed on violators.



This decision complements efforts to localize healthcare professions. The Ministry of Health is monitoring the implementation of the decision in line with labor market needs. Private sector establishments will also benefit from the support and incentive programs offered by the Human Resources and Social Development System, which include support for recruitment, training, qualification, employment, and career continuity. They will also receive priority access to Saudization support programs and the Human Resources Development Fund's (HADAF) programs.

