Nizwa – A senior government delegation visited Dakhliyah governorate on Wednesday to review progress on several infrastructure and investment projects aimed at supporting economic development in the region.

Led by H E Dr Said bin Mohammed al Saqri, Minister of Economy, and Eng Badr bin Salem al Maamari, Secretary-General of the Tender Board, the delegation toured key sites including Dakhliyah Boulevard, the Integrated Public Transport Station, Nizwa Public Park, the main entrance to Nizwa and tourism projects in Jabal Akhdar.

Sheikh Hilal bin Saeed al Hajri, Governor of Dakhliyah, said the visit would help ensure smooth implementation of ongoing projects. He called for coordination among stakeholders to improve delivery, raise performance standards and leverage the governorate’s natural and cultural assets to drive local economic growth.

“Public-private partnerships are essential to developing sustainable infrastructure,” he said, adding that the governorate is working to foster a business-friendly environment that attracts investment and creates employment opportunities.

During the visit, officials presented updates on progress and reviewed key social and economic indicators. Saeed bin Rashid al Qutbi, Director General of Social Sectors at the Ministry of Economy, highlighted strategic initiatives including the Omani Mountain Destination and various heritage and tourism projects.

He noted that Dakhliyah is emerging as a key economic and tourism hub, with a 15.5% rise in heritage site visitors recorded in 2023. Between 2021 and 2023, 68 projects were completed at a cost of over RO18.68mn. A further 27 proposals were submitted in 2024 for implementation.

