RIYADH — Saudi Arabia will begin implementing a decision to nationalize 25% of engineering professions starting on Sunday. The new regulation will apply to private sector establishments employing five or more workers in these professions.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, in partnership with the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, announced the commencement of this decision.

This move is part of the ministries' efforts to create more stimulating and productive job opportunities for Saudi citizens across various regions of the Kingdom.

The Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing stated it would monitor and implement the decision to increase participation in the labor market. The ministry will oversee its implementation to align with labor market requirements and the specialization of engineering professions.

The ministry also confirmed that private sector establishments will benefit from incentives and support programs provided by the Human Resources and Social Development system to help them employ Saudis.

This includes assistance in recruiting and searching for suitable workers, necessary training and qualification, employment and job retention, and priority access to all nationalization support programs available within the system and employment support programs through the Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF).

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has issued a procedural guide detailing the nationalization process, professions, and required percentages on its website.

The ministry emphasized the importance of establishments adhering to and implementing these regulations to avoid legal penalties for non-compliance.

