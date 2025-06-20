AMMAN — Citizen satisfaction with the ease of procedures and overall experience at government service centres reached 95.5 per cent, according to the results of a comprehensive survey conducted by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship during the first quarter of this year.

The survey, aimed at measuring key performance indicators and the quality of government services, revealed significant progress in service delivery across centres nationwide, according to a ministry statement.

Ministry’s Secretary General Samira Zoubi said the findings reflect noticeable improvements in the performance of service centres, as well as enhanced user experience and more streamlined procedures.

“These results are a clear sign that our efforts to place the citizen at the core of development policies are bearing fruit,” Zoubi said, adding that the ministry remains committed to delivering efficient, seamless services within an integrated and accessible environment that meets citizens’ evolving needs and expectations.

Zoubi noted that other performance indicators also showed high levels of satisfaction. The overall service quality index reached 91.7 per cent, while the Net Promoter Score (NPS), measuring citizens’ likelihood to recommend services to others, stood at 85.6 per cent, indicating growing public trust in government services.

She emphasised that these positive outcomes highlight the success of the ministry’s collaborative approach with various government institutions, aimed at building citizen confidence in public services. She also stressed that citizen feedback remains central to the continuous development and long-term improvement of service quality.

The announcement follows the release of results from the citizen satisfaction survey, which targeted visitors to government service centres across all governorates. The survey assessed multiple aspects of performance and user experience, in line with the ministry’s broader efforts to drive digital transformation and enhance the efficiency of public services.

