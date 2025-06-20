AMMAN — The government said on Thursday that it has initiated a series of meetings this month to review and advance legislation related to local administration, in line with the Royal Letter of Designation and the policy statement of Prime Minister Jafar Hassan’s Cabinet.

The Subcommittee on Local Administration, part of the Royal Committee to Modernise the Political System, convened to review recommendations outlined in the political modernisation blueprint. The discussions aim to ensure coherence with the Public Sector Modernisation Roadmap and the Economic Modernisation Vision, according to a statement from the Prime Ministry.

The committee would continue its meetings over the coming period to consider proposals and gather feedback aimed at strengthening the legislative framework governing local administration, the statement said.

