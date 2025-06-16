AMMAN — The National Centre for Security and Crisis Management on Saturday night urged citizens to adhere to awareness guidelines for dealing with current events to preserve public safety.

The centre also urged citizens to adhere to safety procedures when hearing sirens, in order to preserve public safety, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The centre reiterated the need for the public to remain at homes, not leave their homes, and stay away from windows until the siren is over.

