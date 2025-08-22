AMMAN — A total of 67 industrial companies on Thursday signed agreements under the second phase of the industrial modernisation programme, with grants exceeding JD4.5 million.

During the signing ceremony, Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah said that the government remains committed to supporting the industrial sector through the industrial support fund and its various programmes, the Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO) said on its website.

He added that these programmes have benefited more than 654 companies in less than two years with financing reaching JD65 million, contributing to a 29 per cent increase in exports and creating more than 3,000 new jobs.

The minister stressed that the industry sector is the “most capable” driver of real and sustainable economic growth, pointing out that economic growth rate, which is globally recognised as the most important indicator of economic recovery, relies on two main factors, value of local purchases and the trade deficit.

Qudah also reviewed several economic indicators recorded during the first five months of 2025, including a 10.6 per cent increase in exports, 2.7 per cent economic growth rate and 35 per cent rise in container handling at Aqaba port.

There is a rebound in transit trade after years of decline, where exporters are facing challenges in transportation capacity due to high demand, which is a positive indication of the sector’s vitality, he pointed out.

He announced that Bab Al Hawa crossing between Syria and Turkey will re-open at the end of September, which will boost re-export activity to the European Union.

President of the Jordan and Amman chambers of industry Fathi Jaghbir described the industry modernisation programme as a “step forwards” towards supporting local industries and enhancing their ability to adapt to global changes.

Qudah stressed that JEDCO has played a pivotal role in supporting the industrial sector over the years, enhancing competiveness of companies and enabling them to face challenges, in addition to facilitating participation in international exhibitions to open new markets for Jordanian products.

He stressed that the national industrial sector continues to boost its “strong” presence in the national economy, contributing nearly one-third of the GDP and serving as a key pillar of development despite regional and international challenges, reflecting its ability to maintain position in traditional markets while expanding to new emerging ones.

The industrial modernisation programme, one of the initiatives under the industrial support and development fund supervised by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply and implemented be JEDCO, provides beneficiary companies with financial grants alongside technical assistance aimed to enhance production capacity, reducing costs and minimising environmental and health risks.

In its first phase, the programme supported 131 companies with total funding exceeding JD11million, JEDCO said.

