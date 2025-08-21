The Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) has achieved a clean audit for the 2024/25 financial year from the Auditor-General of South Africa.

This achievement marks a significant improvement from the previous financial year’s qualified audit opinion, underscoring the MDDA’s commitment to strengthening internal controls, tightening governance processes, and enhancing accountability in the management of public funds.

Chairperson of the MDDA Board, Prof. Hlengani Mathebula says, “We congratulate the Management and staff at the Agency for this significant achievement which is a direct result of deliberate and sustained efforts to improve internal controls and fostering a culture of transparency and good governance. This clean audit is a statement of trust to our stakeholders, partners, and the communities we serve.”

Over the past year, the Agency has implemented a range of corrective measures to address the audit outcomes of previous financial years, including improved records management, stronger financial controls and oversight, and a robust risk management framework. These interventions have ensured that the Agency’s operations are not only compliant but also aligned with the principles of ethical stewardship of public resources.

The MDDA, as a Schedule 3A entity under the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) with a mandate to promote media development and diversity, with a focus on community and small commercial media, is committed to fostering sustainability within the sector and strengthening partnerships to deliver on its mandate.



