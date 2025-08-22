AMMAN — Hotel occupancy rates across all categories in the Kingdom range between 6 and 66 per cent during this weekend, the Jordan Hotel Association (JHA) said on Thursday.

Amman hotels recorded the highest occupancy at 66 per cent, followed by the Dead Sea at 39 per cent and Petra at 6 per cent, said JHA Vice President Hussein Helalat, as cited by Al Mamlaka TV.

He added that these figures indicate increased tourist activity at the Dead Sea compared with previous weeks, attributing the rise mainly to the end of the summer holiday for school students and milder weather, which contributed to higher demand.

Helalat noted that occupancy rates in Amman decline after the concert season ended, alongside the conclusion of the summer break and the return of expatriates.

Meanwhile, Petra continues to see weak activity, with a “sharp” drop in foreign arrivals, especially from the US and Europe, he added.

Helalat added that five-star hotel occupancy reached 74 per cent in Amman, 51 per cent at the Dead Sea and 12 per cent in Petra.

Four-star hotels recorded 66 per cent in Amman, 27 per cent at the Dead Sea and 4 per cent in Petra, while three-star hotels posted 59 per cent in Amman and just 1 per cent in Petra, he pointed out.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

