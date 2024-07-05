JEDDAH — The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF) stated that a total of 220,000 Saudi men and women have benefited from its employment support product, amounted to SR2.3 billion, during the first half of the year 2024.



The Fund confirmed that it continues supporting the employment of Saudis working in private sector establishments within the Employment Support product.



The product aims to enhance professional sustainability and the participation of young Saudi men and women in various fields and activities of the private sector in the labor market. It enables them to achieve job stability in private sector establishments.



The percentage of financial support in the scheme ranges between 30 and 50 percent, with a maximum amount of SR3000. Private establishments can also submit requests for support via the electronic website of the Fund through the link: HRDF.org.sa.



HADAF, through its programs and products, seeks to continue developing and improving the skills of the Saudi men and women, raise their level of participation in the labor market, and stimulate the private sector to contribute to Saudization. This is in addition to strengthening the partnership with relevant authorities in training, employing and empowering national cadres, and increasing their competitiveness and sustainability in a way that contributes to achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in developing human capabilities and the labor market strategy.



It is noteworthy that the HADAF’s strategy, which was launched in the first quarter of 2023, contributed to enhancing the benefit of individuals and establishments from the Fund’s programs and services. The strategy aims to achieve three main goals such as enhancing the development of national human capital to meet the requirements of the labor market, and improving the relationship between supply and demand in the labor market, and enabling and sustaining employment in the private sector

