H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, chaired the first G20 Steering Committee meeting in 2025, which was attended by a number of UAE Ministers and Officials.

Ministers and Officials highlighted the developments of the UAE’s participation as a Guest Country in the G20 process, including UAE entities’ contributions in the sherpa and finance tracks, as well as G20 engagement groups and task forces.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed praised the efforts of all relevant UAE stakeholders representing the UAE in the G20 and reaffirmed the importance of active participation across different G20 schemes and tracks as part of the UAE’s broader commitment to multilateral cooperation, and expressed his appreciation of South Africa’s successful hosting of the G20 meetings and events.

The UAE is participating in the G20 as a guest country for the fourth consecutive year and the sixth time overall in 2025.